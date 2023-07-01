Former WWE star Mandy Rose will return to wrestling in the future, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has spoken about Mandy Rose's time away from the business and believes she could return to wrestling down the line.

Since her WWE release in December 2022, owing to disagreements over the kind of contest she posted on her FanTime account, Rose has devoted herself to her business ventures. While Mandy Rose made it clear she was having the time of her life away from the global juggernaut, she didn't rule out a return to wrestling.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter mentioned how Rose was inexperienced the first time she joined WWE.

He added that slowly and steadily, the 32-year-old learned the ropes and became a great in-ring performer. The veteran journalist feels Rose would eventually be back, as it is hard to leave the wrestling business once you're involved in it.

"But honestly, she (Mandy Rose) started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever," said Bill Apter. [3:15 - 3:45]

Mike Chioda on Mandy Rose's WWE firing

A few months back, in a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda joked about how WWE probably fired Rose for being "too hot." The legendary referee also compared the 32-year-old to Torrie Wilson, saying the former was a far superior in-ring worker to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"She could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered is a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her," said Mike Chioda.

Considering Mandy Rose is still relatively young, it's safe to assume her time in the wrestling business is far from over and that she might return to WWE in the future.

