Former champion addresses wrestling future 6 months after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently addressed her wrestling future during a Q&A session with her fans.

Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT after signing with the Stamford-based company in 2015. During her run in WWE, the 32-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. However, the company released her from her contract last December due to her FanTime content.

During a Q&A session Rose held on her Instagram stories, a fan asked the former NXT Women's Champion when she would return to wrestling.

"I don't know. You'll just have to wait and see if and when. But I'll say I am very busy right now doing a lot of cool things that I can't wait to share with you guys and I'm very happy. So, that's all that matters [kiss]," she said. [1:03 - 1:20]

Is Mandy Rose still best friends with WWE star Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose became friends while participating in Tough Enough in 2015. The two ladies worked together for several years on-screen. They also lived together and established a business in real life. While Rose was released from the Stamford-based company last December, Deville is still active on Monday Night RAW. She is now Chelsea Green's tag team partner.

During the same Q&A session, Rose addressed her current relationship with Deville, stating that although they do not see each other as much as before, they are still best friends.

"[Do you talk to Sonya?] Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie," the former NXT Women's Champion said.

