When Mandy Rose revealed the truth about having a real love affair with female WWE star

In 2015, Mandy Rose participated in WWE's reality show Tough Enough. Sonya Deville was also a competitor on the show. During the program, the two ladies developed a close friendship and even lived together at some point. As Deville is openly lesbian, her close bond with Rose sparked rumors that the two were dating in real life.

In an interview with Distractify in 2019, Rose addressed these rumors, revealing the truth about her relationship with Deville.

"I think it's obviously just rumors. Everyone can get different vibes from the way we are portrayed on TV. I feel like for my character too, it's a little bit more hot bombshell, a little more sexual too, so I think some of the things I do can be portrayed as that. But as of now, we are just going to have to wait and see..." Rose said.

Rose and Deville made their main roster debut together as part of Absolution in 2017. As the group disbanded following Paige's retirement, the two ladies formed another tag team on SmackDown, Fire & Desire.

After spending about three years together as a tag team, Rose and Deville split and feuded with each other in 2020. Their feud ended when God's Greatest Creation defeated her former partner at SummerSlam that same year.

Outside the Stamford-based company, Rose and Deville also have a strong bond. The two are even business partners as they established DaMandyz Donutz together.

WWE recently released Mandy Rose

Following her participation in Tough Enough in 2015, Mandy Rose signed with WWE. She spent about two years in developmental before joining the main roster. However, she returned to NXT in July 2021 to form Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

In October 2021, the 32-year-old captured the NXT Women's Championship. She held the title for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of NXT. A few hours later, the company released the former NXT Women's Champion from her contract.

