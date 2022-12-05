"The story of my life" - When Mandy Rose wanted to have lesbian storyline with 29-year-old WWE star

In 2015, Mandy Rose signed with WWE after participating in Tough Enough. The company also signed another Tough Enough competitor, Sonya Deville.

While the two real-life best friends were in NXT earlier in their careers, they pitched the idea of having a lesbian storyline. In 2019, Deville, the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE, spoke about their pitch on Total Divas:

"I'm going through this kind of evolution process in my life where I'm coming into my own and figuring out who I want to be. I'm starting to feel comfortable with who I am. I'm finding my style and it's a great feeling. Mandy and I are meeting with the producers to pitch the first-ever LGBTQ storyline in the WWE. This is Mandy and I's moment -- this is where we prove ourselves. The story of my life. I'm the comeback kid. I always start as the underdog, but I'm confident that I'll prevail," she said. (H/T: Fightful)

In an interview with talkSport in 2020, Rose confirmed that she and Deville pitched a lesbian storyline. However, the company decided to go another way:

"Yeah [the lesbian angle] was definitely an idea that we pitched ourselves – it was actually a while ago during our NXT days we thought about that. But, you know, things happen. Things change. Might be suited better for other people, whatever it may be," Rose explained.

In late 2019 and early 2020, WWE had a lesbian storyline on Monday Night RAW. However, it did not involve Rose or Deville. Instead, it saw Liv Morgan crash Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley to reveal herself as her girlfriend. The two ladies briefly feuded before the company dropped the angle.

Sonya Deville has been romantically linked with seven women in real life. Check out the list here.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's real-life relationship status

Since 2018, Mandy Rose has been in a relationship with former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. After dating for about four years, the couple announced their engagement last September.

Meanwhile, Sonya Deville started dating model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano earlier this year. The couple regularly posts photos together on social media.

Mandy Rose has been romantically linked with a few men and women in real life. Check out the list here.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes