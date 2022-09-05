Mandy Rose and 4 other current WWE NXT superstars and what they look like without makeup

Many main roster WWE Superstars have previously given their fans glimpses of what they look like without makeup. In a previous article, we have seen the unadorned faces of a few Monday Night RAW superstars, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Queen Zelina.

We have also done the same in another article for SmackDown superstars, such as Ronda Rousey, Aliyah, and Lacey Evans.

Likewise, some NXT superstars have shared a few no-makeup photos with their fans on social media over the past few years. Several of their followers have praised their natural looks.

Here are five current WWE NXT Superstars and what they look like without makeup.

#5. Cora Jade

Cora Jade without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

In 2018, Cora Jade kicked off her professional wrestling career. The 21-year-old competed in a few promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, before joining WWE in January 2021.

Jade is currently active on NXT 2.0, where she is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. The young superstar is seemingly a big fan of makeup. She rarely posts photos of herself without makeup on her social media accounts.

However, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion tweeted two no-makeup photos in 2020.

"Only sweatpants & filters instead of makeup for the rest of quarantine," she wrote in the caption.

Jade also posted a few photos in 2021 in which she seemingly did not wear makeup while swimming with dolphins.

#4. WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Katana Chance

Katana Chance without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

Nearly five years ago, Katana Chance signed with WWE. The 32-year-old has since been a regular competitor on NXT. She is currently the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Kayden Carter.

Chance regularly posts photos of herself wearing makeup on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. However, she tweeted a photo of her unadorned face a few years ago, revealing that she also wears glasses.

"#YesIWearGlasses #NoMakeUp #AllNaturalEverything," she wrote in the caption.

Chance and her tag team partner, Carter, recently retained their NXT Women's Tag Team Titles after defeating Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop at NXT Worlds Collide.

#3. Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

For over 25 years, Meiko Satomura has been an active wrestler. She competed in several promotions and participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament before officially signing with WWE in 2020.

For two years, Satomura was a member of the NXT UK roster. She also held the NXT UK Women's Championship for nearly 15 months between June 2021 and September 2022, when she lost it to Mandy Rose in the NXT Women's Titles Unification Match at Worlds Collide.

Although she usually wears makeup on camera, the 42-year-old Japanese wrestling legend does not always use cosmetics in her daily life. Over the past few years, she has posted several photos of herself in her natural look on her social media accounts.

#2. Sloane Jacobs

Sloane Jacobs without makeup (left) and with makeup (right)

In 2019, Sloane Jacobs kicked off her professional wrestling career. Over the next three years, she competed on the independent circuit. The 19-year-old also made a few appearances in AEW.

However, Jacobs signed with WWE earlier this year after passing a tryout last December. She has since been an active competitor on NXT.

The current NXT star seemingly likes to try different styles of makeup. She regularly shares makeup photos with her followers on Instagram. Nevertheless, she also shared a few no-makeup pictures with her fans in May 2021 as she had a "recovery day."

"All natural for recovery day [minus some stubborn eye makeup from last night’s craziness]," she wrote in the caption.

Jacobs had not competed on NXT since July 19, when she participated in a battle royal to determine a new number one contender for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

#1. Undisputed WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose with makeup (left) and without makeup (right)

Since joining WWE in 2015, Mandy Rose has not wasted a chance to speak about her beauty. The 32-year-old usually wears a significant amount of cosmetics on camera. She also regularly posts photos on her social media showing off different looks in her daily life.

Meanwhile, she has also shared some pictures of herself in her natural looks with her followers on Instagram and Twitter. In addition to her workout pictures, in which she appears without makeup, Rose posted a no-makeup photo on Instagram in 2015. Four years later, she tweeted another, disclosing that her favorite thing about being home is wearing no makeup.

"Fav thing when I'm home=wearing no makeup 😏 #natural," Rose captioned the photo.

Rose recently unified the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Title after defeating Meiko Satomura and Belair Davenport in a Title Unification Match at NXT Worlds Collide.

