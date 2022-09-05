Mandy Rose makes history in hard-hitting Women’s Championship match at NXT World’s Collide

We now have a unified NXT Women's Champion as Mandy Rose stood tall today at Worlds Collide.

Meiko Satomura and Mandy Rose held their respective NXT Women's Championships for over 700 combined days, so this match had a lot of fanfare going into it. Blair Davenport was added to the bout as the current number one contender for Satomura's championship.

The crowd was hot during the match as each woman got their chance to shine throughout the contest. The finish saw Rose hit Kissed by the Rose on both Davenport and Satomura. Rose then pinned Davenport to unify the championships.

How much longer will Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction rule over WWE NXT?

With Rose unifying the championships today, one has to wonder what the plans are for her and Toxic Attraction going forward.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were used on WWE SmackDown a few weeks back as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Even though they won, Dolin suffered a concussion during the matchup, which forced them to be pulled from the tournament.

One would think that as long as Rose holds the NXT Women's Championship, Toxic Attraction will remain part of the multi-colored brand moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the NXT Women's Championship unification match? Are you surprised by the outcome? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

