Mandy Rose reveals wedding date to former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently revealed her wedding date with former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

Rose and Sabbatelli kicked off their romantic relationship in 2018. The couple made their romance public by attending the Hall of Fame ceremony together that same year. After dating for nearly four years, the former NXT Women's Champion and her boyfriend announced their engagement last September.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Rose answered a fan's question about her wedding date.

"Probably 2024," she said.

WWE fired Mandy Rose in December 2022

In 2015, Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based promotion after participating in Tough Enough. The 32-year-old spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and NXT, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. However, the company released her from her contract last month due to the content she shared on her FanTime page.

After her departure, FanTime congratulated Rose on making a million dollars from her exclusive content in December. In her recent interview with the Tamron Hall Show, the former NXT Women's Champion confirmed that she made a million dollars from the subscription-based platform. Nevertheless, she disclosed that she earned that amount in just two and a half weeks.

"[Is it true you made a million dollars in...] Two and a half weeks actually. [Is it true you made a million dollars in just that short period of time?] Yeah," she said.

