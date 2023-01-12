Mandy Rose reveals the truth about her rumored million dollars earnings after her release from WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently addressed the news of her earning a million dollars from her FanTime page in December.

Last month, the Stamford-based company released Rose from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page. The former NXT Women's Champion's agent later stated in an interview with TMZ that his client made $500,000 from her page in the first week after she departed from WWE.

FanTime later congratulated the former leader of Toxic Attraction on earning a million dollars in December. In her recent interview with the Tamron Hall Show, Rose confirmed that she made a million dollars from the subscription-based platform. However, she revealed that she earned that amount in just two and a half weeks.

"[Is it true you made a million dollars in...] Two and a half weeks actually. [Is it true you made a million dollars in just that short period of time?] Yeah," Rose said.

Mandy Rose opened up about her transition from WWE to FanTime. Check out her comments here.

Booker T believes Mandy Rose could have had more success in WWE

Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. She spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. God's Greatest Creation had a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before returning to NXT in July 2021.

Rose dominated the NXT women's division for nearly a year and a half, holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. She dropped the title to Roxanne Perez last month.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Rose should have stayed in WWE, where she could have had more success.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I think she has so much more potential and so, heights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. I think it was a wrong decision but her making money. I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young, and she had so much, so much raw potential than TikTok photos," Booker said. [35:49 - 36:34]

Mandy Rose addressed her future in wrestling following her WWE firing. Check out her comments here.

