Mandy Rose addresses her future in wrestling following WWE firing

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently addressed her future in the wrestling business following her release from the Stamford-based promotion.

After joining the company in 2015, the former leader of Toxic Attraction spent nearly seven years as an active competitor, during which she won the NXT Women's Championship. However, WWE recently released her from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

In an interview with Adam's Apple, the former NXT Women's Champion addressed whether she would return to the wrestling business after leaving the Stamford-based company. She also clarified that she has had no contact with Triple H since her departure.

"Like I said before, never say never. [Did Triple H or anybody reach out to you?] No, no," she said. [0:46 - 0:57]

Booker T believes Mandy Rose should not have left WWE

For nearly a year and a half, Mandy Rose dominated the NXT women's division. The former leader of Toxic Attraction held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her departure. Before firing her, the company was reportedly discussing moving Rose back to the main roster.

Since her release, Rose has reportedly made over a million dollars from her FanTime content. However, Hall of Famer Booker T believes she made the wrong decision by choosing her page over her WWE career.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, hights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young, and she had so much, so much raw potential than TikTok photos," Booker explained on his Hall of Fame podcast. [35:49 - 36:34]

