Mandy Rose should thank WWE after making a million dollars in a month from FanTime, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell urged Mandy Rose to thank WWE after earning a million dollars from her FanTime page in December.

Rose signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in their Tough Enough series. The 32-year-old spent about seven years as a regular competitor, during which she won the NXT Women's Championship. However, the company released her from her contract last December because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed Mandy Rose's impressive earnings from FanTime, stating that he believes she does not miss WWE.

"I don't think she misses WWE that much. But she can thank WWE for giving her the platform to become known the way she was... [A million dollars in the month of December?] It's unbelievable, but more power to her if she can do that, great. Go ahead and do it because that's the power of capitalism. That's the power of America. If you can do it, go do it and more power to her," he said. [0:27 - 1:22]

Did Mandy Rose make the wrong decision to leave WWE?

After a four-year run on the main roster, Mandy Rose returned to NXT in July 2021. Over the next year and a half, she became the top female competitor on the brand. The former leader of Toxic Attraction held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her departure from the company.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed that he believes Rose made the wrong decision by choosing her FanTime page over her wrestling career. The current NXT color commentator stated that she could have had much more success in the Stamford-based company.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, heights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much raw potential than TikTok photos," Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. [35:49 - 36:34]

