Mandy Rose made the "wrong decision" despite earning million dollars in a month from FanTime, says WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Mandy Rose made the wrong decision by leaving the Stamford-based company despite her earning a million dollars in December from her FanTime page.

After participating in the Tough Enough competition in 2015, Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based promotion. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, the company released her from her contract a few weeks ago because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

A few days ago, FanTime congratulated Rose on earning a million dollars in December. Commenting on the subject on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he still believes the former NXT Women's Champion made the wrong decision by choosing her page over her WWE career.

"Million dollars is a lot of money. But, like I say, a million dollars ain't gonna take care of you for a solid year if you're living large. Not one year a million dollars is not going to take care of you if you're living large. If you got one of these nice rides, a nice home, and all that stuff. A million dollars, I say congratulations first of all, but the question was, 'do I think she made the right or the wrong decision?' The decision to actually go that route. I think it was the wrong decision and I stand by that," he said. [35:00 - 35:48]

Mandy Rose reacted to reports she became a millionaire after being fired from WWE. Check out the details here.

Booker T believes Mandy Rose would have had more success in WWE

After returning to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose became the top female competitor on the brand. She formed Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The 32-year-old also held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her release.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he believes Rose could have had much more success in WWE.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, hights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much so much raw potential than TikTok photos," he explained. [35:49 - 36:34]

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli allegedly made an expensive purchase. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes