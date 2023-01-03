Mandy Rose reacts to reports she became a millionaire after being fired from WWE

Mandy Rose recently took to Twitter to react to reports that she had become a millionaire after she was fired from WWE.

The former SmackDown star was let go by the company after spending 413 days as NXT Women's Champion. Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 edition of NXT and was then fired from the company the following day.

WWE was reportedly unhappy due to the nature of the content that Mandy was releasing on her premium subscription service. Rose's subscription numbers skyrocketed after news broke that she was dismissed from the promotion.

Forbes' Alfred Konuwa penned an article about the Mandy Rose situation and sent out an accompanying tweet with his report.

"Mandy Rose closed out 2022 by getting fired in #WWE and becoming a millionaire almost immediately after. The last time I remember that happening was back in July with Vince McMahon.," tweeted Alfred Konuwa.

The former NXT Women's Champion saw the post and thanked Alfred on social media.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻 twitter.com/thisisnasty/st… Alfred Konuwa @ThisIsNasty

forbes.com/sites/alfredko… Mandy Rose closed out 2022 by getting fired in #WWE and becoming a millionaire almost immediately after. The last time I remember that happening was back in July with Vince McMahon. Mandy Rose closed out 2022 by getting fired in #WWE and becoming a millionaire almost immediately after. The last time I remember that happening was back in July with Vince McMahon. forbes.com/sites/alfredko… Ty Ty 🙏🏻 twitter.com/thisisnasty/st…

WWE Legend comments on Mandy Rose being fired from the company

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes Mandy Rose was in the wrong and needed to tell the company about the content she was producing ahead of time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One show, the former SmackDown GM stated that the company has rules and regulations that Mandy should have followed, or at the very least notify her employers about the content she was making on the side.

"There are certain rules and regulations. And you have to go by those rules and regulations - especially when you're working for somebody else. You're not on your own. A lot of times I think people just think smart. She probably knew she probably needed to reveal that to WWE before she started but she probably also thought, 'Well, if I do that I may not get hired,' so you know it's like between a rock and a hard place. Like I said, hate to see her go. She was a great talent," said Teddy Long. [From 5:05 to 5:34]

You can check out the entire episode here:

Many fans are hopeful that Mandy will sign with All Elite Wrestling as their rules regarding content appear to be far more relaxed. Former interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has a similar premium service and did not have an issue with the promotion.

It will be interesting to see where the former NXT Women's Champion shows up in the future if she decides to return to wrestling.

Do you think Mandy Rose should have been let go by WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes