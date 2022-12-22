"You have to go by those rules and regulations" - Wrestling legend comments on Mandy Rose being fired from WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks Mandy Rose should have followed the rules and regulations set by WWE, which could have avoided her release from the company.

A few days back, WWE abruptly showed Rose the door owing to her FanTime content, which went against the company's guidelines. It was noted that Matt Bloom brought Mandy Rose's FanTime activity to Shawn Michaels's notice, following which she was released. As expected, the news soon blew up, resulting in fans and those within the business sharing their views about the situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Teddy Long explained that every company has its own regulations and that talents must abide by them. He also speculated how Mandy Rose may not have revealed the nature of her online activity to WWE in fear of the company not hiring her in the first place.

Long believes that the former NXT Women's Champion was a great talent and that he hates to see her part ways with the global juggernaut.

"There are certain rules and regulations. And you have to go by those rules and regulations - especially when you're working for somebody else. You're not on your own. A lot of times I think people just think smart. She probably knew she probably needed to reveal that to WWE before she started but she probably also thought, 'Well, if I do that I may not get hired,' so you know it's like between a rock and a hard place. Like I said, hate to see her go. She was a great talent," said Teddy Long. (5:05 - 5:34)

Kevin Nash on Mandy Rose's WWE release

On a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq This, Kevin Nash came to support Mandy Rose following her shocking WWE departure.

He believes that the promotion didn't pay Rose enough, which is why she possibly had an additional source of income. Nash also pointed out how the 32-year-old had done nothing against the law to warrant a release from WWE.

“In this case, obviously she’s not making, I don’t think that Mandy would, if she was making seven figures, be doing anything to subsidize her employment and or income as she’s doing right now. Obviously she’s not making enough money… she’s not doing [anything illegal]. It’s not like she’s a prostitute! It’s not like she’s not doing anything that’s against the law, you know," said Kevin Nash.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Mandy Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, has revealed that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she got released by WWE.



- TMZ Mandy Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, has revealed that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she got released by WWE. - TMZ https://t.co/OAribVIvqP

Just hours before her release, Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, ending her reign at 413 days.

What do you make of Teddy Long's comments on Mandy Rose's release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

