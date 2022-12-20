"It's not like she's a prostitute!" – WWE Hall of Famer comments on Mandy Rose's shocking release

In light of Mandy Rose's controversial release from WWE last week, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the situation.

Last Tuesday, the 32-year-old lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after holding the belt for a total of 413 days. She was surprisingly let go by WWE the next day, with many believing that it was due to the risqué content she was posting on her FanTime page.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash was asked for his thoughts on God's greatest creation being released by WWE after such a stellar and dominant title reign.

“So I just don’t see — I read some things about it. They use the term ‘softcore.’ So I mean, there’s stuff on even Instagram that I would consider softcore.”

Nash added:

“In this case, obviously she’s not making, I don’t think that Mandy would, if she was making seven figures, be doing anything to subsidize her employment and or income as she’s doing right now. Obviously she’s not making enough money… she’s not doing [anything illegal]. It’s not like she’s a prostitute! It’s not like, she’s not doing anything that’s against the law, you know." H/T EWrestling News

During her run as NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose not only rejuvenated her wrestling career but helped build new stars in both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who formed the stable Toxic Attraction with the former WWE star.

Former Women's Champion talks Mandy Rose's release

After being let go in such a polarizing way, many fans as well as former WWE stars have had their say on the release of Rose.

During a recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Alundra Blayze, who herself left WWE in the 90s under controversial circumstances, gave her opinion on the matter.

"I support whatever was in that contract... And if you wanna push the envelope to see what you get by with, then shame on you, right?... If you want a chance, unless she wanted out of her contract and was doing it on purpose and then she got out, well then okay, she got what she wanted. But if not and if there's some stuff in there, which we'll never know unless she makes it public, then, you know, that's her business," Blayze added. [1:42 - 2:19] H/T Sportskeeda

Since leaving WWE last week, Mandy Rose's agent has reported to media outlet TMZ that their client has made more than 500,000 US Dollars on her FanTime page.

