"Guys get warnings" - Hall of Famer seemingly blasts WWE for "double standards" regarding Mandy Rose firing

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently took shots at WWE for firing Mandy Rose, saying many male competitors receive warnings before any action is taken.

The former NXT Women's Champion was abruptly shown the door after the promotion took issue with the nature of the content on her FanTime account. This resulted in the situation becoming a hot topic of discussion, with fans still debating whether her firing was an ethical move by the WWE. Many from within the business have also shared their views, with Madusa being one of them.

Appearing on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Madusa first explained that if something is mentioned in the contract, Mandy Rose should have abided by it.

"I'm sure she had a lawyer, my lawyer, and I would sit down to look at this contract. I cannot be on Twitch. I cannot have my own fans only page. I'm dedicated to just this, and I would say, okay, I'm willing to accept that and sign this contract for X amount of years. Then when this comes due to renew, I'll reevaluate it to see if this is what I want to do, and then maybe pursue other things, and that's how I do business," Madusa said.

However, she then made it clear that many of the male performers in the business get ample warning before any action is initiated against them. Madusa added that many guys continue to be employed even after receiving warnings.

"I think there are things that still need to be changed. If it was a double standard, if there was no warning for her, guys get warnings in this business, and they're still employed there, which is unfortunate," added Madusa. (H/T - Fightful Wrestling)

Teddy Long on Mandy Rose's WWE firing

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long opened up about Mandy Rose's shocking WWE departure. The former SmackDown General Manager believes all performers must abide by the rules and regulations of the organization they are working for.

Long also speculated that Rose might have kept her third-party businesses hidden from WWE in fear of the promotion not extending her a contract.

"There are certain rules and regulations. And you have to go by those rules and regulations - especially when you're working for somebody else. You're not on your own. A lot of times I think people just think smart. She probably knew she probably needed to reveal that to WWE before she started but she probably also thought, 'Well, if I do that I may not get hired,' so you know it's like between a rock and a hard place. Like I said, hate to see her go. She was a great talent," said Teddy Long.

Considering just how talented an in-ring performer Mandy Rose is, many other promotions, including AEW, are sure to express interest in signing her. It'll be interesting to see if the former NXT Women's Champion will ever be back inside the squared circle or chooses to pursue interests outside of wrestling.

