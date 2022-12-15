Mandy Rose breaks silence following her shocking WWE release

Several reports have suggested that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. Meanwhile, Rose herself has commented on the situation.

It is believed that the major reason why WWE let the former NXT Women's Champion go so suddenly was due to the content she published online. The images and video seemingly conflicted with the company's moral code and policies.

The 32-year-old star recently sent a message to her supporters on FanTime, thanking them all for their support during what has been a difficult time for her.

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)" [H/T EWrestling News]

During her recent stint in NXT, Rose elevated her career and the brand with several exciting matches and feuds. She was also part of a popular stable known as Toxic Attraction, consisting of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction teammate praises her following alleged exit

As a trio, Rose, Jayne, and Dolin were among the top acts in NXT over the past year and a half. At one point, the faction held the women's championship and tag titles simultaneously.

Yesterday, Jacy Jayne took to social media as she praised Rose's many accomplishments as the NXT Women's Champion.

"413 days as our champion, give this woman the respect she deserves. Thank you @WWE_MandyRose," tweeted Jayne.

Mandy Rose's most recent and seemingly last match in WWE came this past Tuesday night. During the contest, Rose's historic run as champion ended after she lost to Roxanne Perez.

Fans will have to wait and see if Rose returns to WWE in the future or joins another promotion.

