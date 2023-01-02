Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli allegedly make an expensive purchase

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose seems to be doing quite well for herself after her WWE release last year.

The Golden Goddess' 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end when she lost to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after, WWE took Wrestling Twitter by storm by releasing her.

Mandy Rose has allegedly made more than $500,000 since her WWE release. Mandy and her fiance Tino Sabbatelli recently bought a Rolls Royce, as pointed out by prominent reporter Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter.

Mandy Rose has been in a relationship with Tino Sabbatelli for about five years now

The Golden Goddess and fellow former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli got engaged on September 17, 2022, after being together for about four years.

Sabbatelli didn't do much of note during his two WWE runs and was released from his second stint in 2021.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet last year, Sabbatelli had nothing but praise for Mandy Rose. Here's what he said:

"Obviously, everyone knows that she's gorgeous. Her personality and her down-to-earth persona just drew me to her. She was such – so easy to talk to. Like, I was like, 'Wow, such a beautiful woman, got everything together, and she can have a conversation?' And I know it sounds like, sometimes you see these pretty women and they're kind of distant and stuck up. But she was just such a genuine person and at the time, she had a serious boyfriend. She was engaged. So we were just friends, you know. We were just friends and after she broke up." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Judging by the link SRS shared, it's quite clear that Mandy has been doing financially well for herself. If Mandy continues to make bank with her non-wrestling venture, it wouldn't be a surprise if she decides never to step foot inside the squared circle again.

