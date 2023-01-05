"Why do I have morals?" - Former WWE Diva on Mandy Rose's astonishing earnings from FanTime

ECW legend and former WWE Diva Francine recently commented on Mandy Rose's astonishing earnings from FanTime since her release from the Stamford-based company.

Rose signed with WWE in 2015 after participating in the Tough Enough competition. She spent about two years in NXT before moving to the main roster in 2017. After having a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, the 32-year-old returned to NXT in July 2021, where she dominated the women's division. However, the company recently released her from her contract because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine commented on Rose's earnings from FanTime since her departure from WWE.

"Good for her for making her money and making more. I don't think she made $500,000 there [in WWE] in a year. She made that in a week. In a week! That's a ridiculous amount of money. I said to my husband, 'why do I have morals?' I could be the MILF that does this kind of stuff, you know what I mean. But I can't. I can't do it and I won't do it but that doesn't mean that she can't do it and good for her," she said. [6:57 - 7:27]

Booker T believes Mandy Rose made the wrong decision by leaving WWE

After her return to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose became the top female competitor on the brand. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her departure from the company.

Despite her astonishing earnings from FanTime, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Rose should not have chosen her subscription service over her wrestling career. The current NXT color commentator explained that God's Greatest Creation could have had much more success in the Stamford-based company.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, hights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much so much raw potential than TikTok photos," Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast. [From 35:49 - 36:34]

