"Pulling out the thong" - Former WWE star on Mandy Rose earning million dollars in a month from FanTime

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently commented on Mandy Rose earning a million dollars from FanTime.

God's Greatest Creation joined WWE in 2015 after participating in the Tough Enough competition earlier that same year. The 32-year-old spent about seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, WWE released her from her contract a few weeks ago due to the content she posted on her FanTime account. A few days ago, FanTime congratulated Rose on making a million dollars in December.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree addressed Rose's impressive earnings on her page following her release from WWE. The former Tag Team Champion seemed surprised by the news and joked about opening an OnlyFans account.

"[Rene is gonna open an OnlyFans account] Yeah, yeah, just give me six weeks I gotta get my washboard abs back and yeah, I'll be pulling out the thong," he said. [23:04 - 23:19]

Booker T believes Mandy Rose made the wrong decision by leaving WWE

Before her release from the Triple H-led company, Mandy Rose was the top female competitor on NXT. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her departure from the promotion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed that he believes Rose made the wrong decision by choosing her FanTime page over WWE despite earning a million dollars in December.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, hights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much so much raw potential than TikTok photos," he explained. [35:49 - 36:34]

