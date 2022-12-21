Former WWE star says Mandy Rose's release is connected to Vince McMahon's situation

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes Mandy Rose's firing from WWE is connected to the current Vince McMahon situation.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct. McMahon is reportedly facing fresh demands from two victims who have accused him of sexual abuse. Recent reports have also suggested that the former Chairman is considering returning to the company.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company fired Mandy Rose from her contract last week because of the content she posted on her FanTime page. Many fans have since been questioning the company's decision.

On his podcast Cafe de Rene, Dupree stated that Mandy Rose's firing is connected to Vince McMahon's situation.

"What happened like the morning or the day that those videos were leaked and she got fired? [Was that the day where we started hearing rumors of Vince coming back or was that the day where these fresh two allegations came out?] Bingo. (...) Shawn seeing that [Mandy's leaked content], because trust me, if they're being sued for nearly $12 million after all the settlements are made public that he already made and then another girl is accusing him of sexual assault in California, right? You think they don't wanna distance themselves from any type of bad publicity of any type of sexual behavior?" he said. [0:03 - 1:31]

Mandy Rose reportedly made $500,000 from her page since her WWE release

After participating in Tough Enough in 2015, Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent nearly seven years as a regular competitor, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before getting fired last week. Ahead of her departure, Rose reportedly had a $150,000 yearly contract.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, claimed that his client had already earned $500,000 since she was released from the Stamford-based company. He predicted that his client would become the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

