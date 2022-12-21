"Gonna have to do a whole lot of naked photos" - WWE star on Mandy Rose becoming a millionaire by Christmas 

Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on Mandy Rose making $500,000 from her FanTime page since her firing from WWE.

God's Greatest Creation joined the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. She spent two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017.

After a four-year run on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, she returned to NXT in July 2021. Despite being the top female competitor on the brand, the company released her from her contract last week because of the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Mandy Rose's agent's recent comments in which he revealed that she had made $500,000 from her FanTime page since her release.

"You gotta have the dumbest agent in the world for him to be reporting how much money you make. That makes no sense to me. Why don't he put how much Uncle Sam talking out of it as well, you know what I mean. As well as what's his cut, you know what I mean. There's a lot involved there as far as that pop. It's like a boxer getting paid $500,000 for his fight. You think he's getting all of it?" Booker said. [20:47 - 21:22]

The Hall of Famer also commented on Mandy Rose reportedly becoming a self-made millionaire by Christmas.

"Let me tell you right now, they're talking about she's gonna be a millionaire by Christmas, she's gonna have to do a whole lot of naked photos, okay. I'm just being right straight up, okay. And I'm gonna tell you right now, my sister told me a long time ago man and this is the God's honest truth, fast money go fast. I'm serious. Fast money go fast," he added. [22:01 - 22:32]

Booker T believes Mandy Rose should have stayed longer in WWE

After her return to NXT in mid-2021, Mandy Rose dominated the brand's women's division. She held the NXT Women's Championship for a historic 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez last week. Before her firing, several reports suggested that the company discussed her return to the main roster.

During a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that Rose could have made more money from her page if she had stayed longer in WWE and become a bigger star.

"I hate it because that money was gonna always be there for Mandy Rose. It was like money in the bank. She didn't even need it right now. That money is like money in the bank for someone like Mandy Rose. I don't know. I could be wrong. Maybe she thinks she needs it right now. Maybe she does. I don't know but for me what I'm saying is, the bigger her star would've rose in the WWE the more money that she would've been able to demand going forward in life," he said. [4:11 - 4:42]

