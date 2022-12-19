EC3 says recently-released WWE star can command a very high rate to wrestle again (Exclusive)

EC3 was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. They spoke in detail about WWE's recent release of Mandy Rose, and 2-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion EC3 praised her and more.

Mandy Rose's release came as a shock to the WWE Universe as it happened soon after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Her involvement in posting adult-themed content on a third-party platform has divided WWE fans, with most taking her side and her right to make money outside of the company.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that Mandy Rose won't be struggling to find sponsorships for social media:

"Kudos to her, I do agree that she is probably making that kind of money and at the same time, she's going to be able to transition. Having that kind of freedom with a third-party thing was kind of under the radar... It's probably a 100 times easier and a 100 times less stressful, and her more power to her to pursue what she wants to do on her off-time. And if she wants to wrestle, she's not going to be hurting to find matches or work. (8:12-8:54)

He added that Mandy Rose can command a high rate if or when she chooses to return to wrestling:

"She can go command a rate wherever or whenever, whether it's on independents or another TV company." (8:55-9:05)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 thinks Mandy Rose was okay with being released by WWE

The crux of the discussion between Vince Russo, EC3, and Chris Featherstone centered around the fact that the firing of Mandy Rose wasn't as abrupt as many thought.

Russo stated that he believes Mandy Rose was warned about the content she was posting and the possibility of being fired and chose to continue posting anyway. EC3 agreed with that sentiment, adding that Mandy Rose was likely aware and okay with being released:

"There are options, where she [Mandy Rose] in her rightful place is creating art and she's making a great living, she goes 'Na, I'm good'. And they say 'Well we're going to fire you' and she goes 'That's okay. That's fine. That's your choice, I'm an independent contractor.'" (7:53-8:11)

What do you think about the controversial independent contractor labeling of WWE superstars? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

