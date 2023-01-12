"It's been awesome" - Mandy Rose opens up about her transition from WWE to FanTime

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up on her successful transition from wrestling to FanTime.

Rose signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. The 32-year-old spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown before WWE released her from her contract last December because of the content she posted on her FanTime page. Rose has since reportedly made over a million dollars from her page.

Speaking to Adam's Apple, the former NXT Women's Champion addressed her FanTime career and the increasing number of subscriptions on her page.

"Yeah, it's been awesome. Like I said, an outpour from my fans and I'm excited to continue with it," Rose said. [0:35 - 0:43]

Mandy Rose said that she was never informed about the reason for her release from WWE. Check out her comments here.

Mandy Rose recently opened up about her release from WWE

After a four-year run on the main roster, Mandy Rose returned to NXT in July 2021. Over the next year and a half, the former leader of Toxic Attraction dominated the brand's women's division. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her departure from the company.

Rose recently opened up about her abrupt exit during an interview with The Tamron Hall Show.

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," she said.

