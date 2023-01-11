"I'm hurt, 100%" - Former champion breaks silence after WWE release

Mandy Rose was abruptly released by WWE after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022 episode of NXT.

Despite this, she etched her name in the history books for having the third-longest reign as NXT Women's Champion.

While there were reports that the Stamford-based company released her due to FanTime content she posted online, she didn't admit to this during her recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show owing to confidentiality. She did, however, state that she was 'hurt' by the release and 'disappointed' at her title reign reaching a screeching halt.

"Honestly, everything happens for a reason, and I can't even say I was wronged because I am so forever grateful for everything that the WWE has presented me with, so I can't sit here and say that I was wronged or not because, the overwhelmingly–"

Rose was interrupted by the interviewer, who asked whether she was hurt by the incident. The former NXT Women's Champion continued:

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half."

Mandy Rose was only four days away from breaking Shayna Baszler's record as the second-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion. Rose was also one of the most important and influential figures on the former black and gold brand prior to her release.

Mandy Rose is looking to 'self-monetize' while having a direct relationship with her fans following WWE release

Further in the interview with Tamron Hall, Rose was asked if she made a million dollars from her FanTime page. The former even joked about Rose being in the wrong profession. Mandy went on to state that she could have made that kind of money in WWE long-term, and that money isn't everything.

The former WWE Superstar seemed optimistic about having complete brand and creative control, and claimed that she can self-monetize while having a direct relationship with her fans.

