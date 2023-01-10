Mandy Rose breaks silence on WWE release, says she was never informed about the reason

In 2022, Mandy Rose was surprisingly released by WWE after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Speaking in a recent interview with Tamron Hall, she finally broke her silence about her release from the company.

Rose noted that WWE never told her the actual reason for her firing. She mentioned that she was never informed if her FanTime account was the reason for her being let go.

Additionally, Rose also briefly discussed a few more topics related to the same subject. She mentioned that WWE also warned her to take down her content.

The 32-year-old star was initially signed to WWE in 2015 after competing in the sixth season of Tough Enough. She joined the main roster where she teamed up with Sonya Deville.

Fast forward to 2021, Rose underwent a massive change in character upon a return to NXT. She formed the Toxic Attraction stable and also won the NXT Women's Championship.

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Mandy Rose making a million after her WWE departure

Mandy Rose reportedly made a million dollars from her FanTime page in December.

The former NXT Women's Champion has found major success outside of the professional wrestling industry, despite her release from WWE.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that Rose should thank WWE for providing her with a solid platform that has given her recognition from fans:

"I don't think she misses WWE that much. But she can thank WWE for giving her the platform to become known the way she was... [A million dollars in the month of December?] It's unbelievable, but more power to her if she can do that, great. Go ahead and do it because that's the power of capitalism. That's the power of America. If you can do it, go do it and more power to her," said Mantell.

There are currently no reports on Mandy Rose possibly returning to WWE or returning to the industry entirely.

Would you like to see the 32-year-old star return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section

