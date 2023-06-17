"We just don't see each other that much anymore" - Mandy Rose on current relationship with WWE's Sonya Deville

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently addressed her current relationship with Sonya Deville.

Rose and Deville first met while participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. The two also debuted on the main roster as members of Absolution. They later formed another tag team together, Fire & Desire. A few years ago, they had a feud on SmackDown that ended with Rose defeating Deville at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Rose and Deville became best friends in real life since their Tough Enough days and even lived together for a while. They now own a business together.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Rose answered a question about her current relationship with Deville.

"[Do you talk to Sonya?] Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie," the former NXT Women's Champion said.

Mandy Rose revealed her wedding date to a former NXT star. Check out the details here.

WWE released Mandy Rose last December

Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based company despite failing to win Tough Enough. She spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. God's Greatest Creation competed for nearly four years on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW before returning to NXT in mid-2021 to form Toxic Attraction.

Rose's second stint in NXT was arguably her most successful period in WWE. The 32-year-old won the NXT Women's Championship and held it for over 400 days. She also unified the title with the NXT UK Women's Championship in September 2022 after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple-threat match at Worlds Collide.

However, WWE released Rose from her contract hours after she dropped her title to Roxanne Perez in December 2022 due to the content she shared on her FanTime account.

Mandy Rose revealed what her fiance refuses to let her do on FanTime. Check out her comments here.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes