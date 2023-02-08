Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose reveals what her fiance refuses to let her do on FanTime

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently revealed what her fiance restricts her from doing on her FanTime page.

Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for a record 413 days. Last December, she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. The following day, the company released her from her contract, reportedly due to the content she posted on her FanTime page.

The former NXT Women's Champion is currently engaged to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli. In a recent interview with The Sessions, she disclosed what he thinks of her FanTime exclusive content.

"I'm very very lucky because he's extremely confident in his own skin. He knows that, you know, I'm not gonna leave him for anyone on FanTime [laughs]. Sorry guys. So, he's just very comfortable and he's very supportive and he knows that, I mean this is very lucrative for me. And of course there's some lines we draw though. Like he's not ok with me going out there and showing, you know, full nudity and stuff like that. Not that I will do that. But I show him stuff. We go through things together," she said. [31:44 - 32:21]

Mandy Rose says she didn't receive a warning from WWE before getting fired

Despite reportedly being considered for another main roster run, Mandy Rose was fired from WWE due to the nature of the exclusive content she had on her FanTime page. Reports suggested that the 32-year-old got warned by the company before getting released.

In her interview with The Sessions, Rose denied these rumors, stating that WWE never warned her.

"No one brought it to my attention besides the night before I lost the title. It was from my lawyer and it was just saying, 'take this link down.' And it came from WWE, you know, it came from Legal... Took the link down right away that night and then the next day was when I lost the title and got fired the following day. So, I never really had, I never had a warning. I know there is obviously a lot of news out there that says I was warned. I never did. But it could've been different for sure," she said. [19:01 - 19:41]

