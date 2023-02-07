"It came from Shawn Michaels himself" - Mandy Rose details what happened on her last day in WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently detailed what happened on her last day in WWE.

Rose spent seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez last December, a few hours before the company released her from her contract due to the content she shared on the FanTime page.

In a recent interview with The Sessions, Rose recalled what happened on her last at WWE.

"Completely surprised with everything. I went into work like a normal Tuesday for TVs and, you know, I was told that the title match that was supposed to happen down the line at Vengeance Day was when it was supposed to maybe happen, but that was all up in the air, that's the only news I got as far as for the future. But it was said that we were gonna actually do the match tonight. That was around 2 o'clock when I was told. Right away, I had the inclination that something was up because everyone treated me so great at NXT. I had great relationship with Shawn Michaels, the writers, the producers, everyone," she said. [8:01 - 9:03]

The former NXT Women's Champion pointed out that Shawn Michaels informed her personally about her dropping the title to Perez.

"I was never like kept out of the loop either, being the champion for 413 days. I didn't really have many surprises like that. So, it's very like, 'woo, did I do something? what's going on?' Obviously, I had some inclination 'coz of what was going on social media and what was going on the night before. It came from Shawn Michaels himself. So, I knew it was coming from the Head of Creative. So I knew that was it. I didn't really have to go and seek other answers even though I wanted other answers but at that moment I had to do my job and get planning our match and everything else we had to do that night," Rose added. [9:04 - 9:42]

Mandy Rose feels "free" after leaving WWE

Mandy Rose has had a busy schedule while working for seven years in the Stamford-based company. She also had to always be on call. However, the former NXT Women's Champion recently disclosed that she now feels "free" after leaving WWE.

In the same interview with The Sessions, Rose opened up about her life outside of the wrestling business.

"It is a little weird, I'm not gonna lie, especially, the traveling and just constantly being on camera and being available at any time. But now I just feel so free. There's just this like freeing feeling, in a good way. I just have all this spare time. I have all these opportunites that I work on, figure it out, what's my next move? And just spending that quality time with my fiance. with family. I'm able to go up to New York whenever and see my family. So, it's just been nice." [5:30 - 6:07]

