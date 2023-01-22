Mandy Rose reveals the most embarrassing moment of her WWE career

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently disclosed her most embarrassing moment in WWE.

After spending nearly two years in developmental, Mandy Rose made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in 2017. Although she later moved to SmackDown, she returned to the red brand in 2020 to form a tag team with Dana Brooke. The two ladies worked together for about a year before they split when Rose moved to NXT.

During a recent Q&A session on Rose's Instagram stories, a fan asked the former NXT Women's Champion about her most embarrassing wrestling moment. She responded by posting a photo of herself after slipping and falling during her entrance at WrestleMania 37.

"I mean obviiiii 😭," the 32-year-old captioned the photo.

Booker T believes Mandy Rose could have had more success in WWE

Mandy Rose spent nearly seven years as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. However, the company released her from her contract last month due to the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed that he believes Rose made the wrong decision by choosing her page over her WWE career.

"I feel like Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty. I really do. I think she has so much more potential and so, I mean, hights to reach that would've been unbelievable, you know, if she had used that machine and that market properly. So, yeah, I think it was a wrong decision but her making money, you know, I ain't mad at nobody making money. I congratulate her on making money. But I just think, man, she's young and she had so much so much raw potential than TikTok photos."[35:49 - 36:34]

