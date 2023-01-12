"Money isn't everything" - Mandy Rose discloses if she could have made a million dollars in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently addressed whether she could have made a million dollars working in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rose spent nearly eight years as a regular competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown before the company released her from her contract last month because of the content she shared on her FanTime page. FanTime later congratulated the former NXT Women's Champion on earning a million dollars in December.

The former leader of Toxic Attraction reportedly earned $150,000 annually in WWE. In her interview with the Tamron Hall Show, Rose addressed whether she could have made a million dollars while working as a wrestler for WWE.

"[Could you've made that kind of money in the WWE?] Yeah, long-term. It would have to take me a while for sure. [So, you made more on this site than you were making or could in the immediate future in WWE?] Yes. [Sounds like that's an easy answer?] Yes. I would say, you know, we all know money isn't everything but [only your brand and your identity] exactly. (...) I think what I've realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable," she said. [5:25 - 6:07]

Mandy Rose revealed that she made a million dollars in only two and a half weeks, not a month. Check out her comments here.

Mandy Rose was "hurt" by her release from WWE

In 2015, Mandy Rose competed in Tough Enough. Although she did not win the competition, her athleticism impressed everyone. Wasting little to no time, the Stamford-based company signed her. The 32-year-old spent two years in developmental before moving to the main roster in 2017. After a four-year run on the main roster, she returned to NXT in July 2021, where she became the brand's top female star. Nevertheless, Rose's seven-year tenure ended last month when WWE released her from her contract.

Speaking to Tamron Hall, the former NXT Women's Champion stated that she was "hurt" by her release from the Stamford-based company.

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half," she said.

Mandy Rose said she was never informed about the reason for her release. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Tamron Hall Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes