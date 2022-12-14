Mandy Rose reportedly released: What was her WWE salary?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the surprising news of Mandy Rose's departure. The revelation came less than 24 hours after Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, a title change that came out of the blue.

At the time of writing, WWE has not released an official statement regarding the exact details of the former NXT Women's Champion's release. However, speculation is running wild on social media. Fightful's reports suggested that Rose had posted some explicit media content on her FanTime page that was beyond the parameters of her contract.

When the leader of Toxic Attraction lost the NXT Women's Title, she left the arena and walked backstage amid a thunderous ovation from the crowd and a chorus of "Thank You" chants. She later thanked everyone on Twitter hours before she was shockingly released from her contract.

The Golden Goddess is trending on Twitter. As one of the top stars of the NXT brand, Rose led the women's division and paved the way for other stars in the developmental brand. In terms of popularity, she was not far behind her main roster counterparts. Given the former WWE star's important role, her annual salary is a hot topic of discussion.

So how much did Mandy Rose earn while she was under the WWE contract? Per a report released by First Sportz, the 32-year-old female star earns 150,000 USD annually. It also added that her estimated net worth is nearly 2 million USD. SportsKez provided similar earnings for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Compared to Ronda Rousey, the highest-paid female star, and Becky Lynch, her annual salary pales. However, one should expect these sums to increase once her popularity surges. Given her release, Rose's earnings may take a slight dip this year, but she will assume an upward trajectory if she continues to perform at the same level.

The WWE Universe is pouring in their praise for Mandy Rose

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era “Thank You Mandy” chants after the show went off air “Thank You Mandy” chants after the show went off air https://t.co/lh0o31hHmH

Within 24 hours, Mandy Rose's record-setting NXT Women's Title reign ended abruptly, and she was released. Fans showered her praise following her match with Roxanne Perez, and Twitter was flooded with tributes and memories of her remarkable WWE career.

Where does Mandy Rose go from here? No one knows for sure, but AEW does seem to be a haven for former WWE Superstars. Her main roster run may have been underwhelmed, but her NXT Women's Championship reign was historic and incredible.

