"It could've been different" - Mandy Rose reveals if she received warning from WWE before getting fired 

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently revealed if she had received a warning from WWE before getting fired.

Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. However, WWE released her from her contract last December due to the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Following her departure, reports suggested that Rose received a warning from the company before getting fired. In a recent interview on The Sessions, Rose addressed these reports, stating that she never received a warning:

"No one brought it to my attention besides the night before I lost the title. It was from my lawyer and it was just saying, 'take this link down.' And it came from WWE, you know, it came from Legal... Took the link down right away that night and then the next day was when I lost the title and got fired the following day. So, I never really had, I never had a warning. I know there is obviously a lot of news out there that says I was warned. I never did. But it could've been different for sure," she said. [19:01 - 19:41]

Mandy Rose detailed what happened on her last day in WWE. Check out her comments here.

Mandy Rose opened up about getting fired from WWE

After holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days, Mandy Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez last December. The following day, WWE called her to inform her that she was fired.

In her interview on The Sessions, Rose disclosed that she was anticipating that phone call:

"The next day which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it actually. It's the only way [to get through it]. I was literally making jokes about it and the girls were like, 'oh my God! stop! you're crazy.' I'm like, 'no,' I'm like, 'it's not crazy. But yeah, I got a call, I don't know around like 11 or something. (...) So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it," she said. [11:22 - 12:30]

Mandy Rose opened up about losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Check out her comments here.

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes