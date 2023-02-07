"I felt bad for Roxanne" - Mandy Rose on losing the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about dropping the title to Roxanne Perez before her release from the company.

After spending nearly four years as an active competitor on the main roster, Rose returned to NXT in July 2021. Over the next year and a half, the 32-year-old became the top female competitor on the brand, holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days. However, she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez last December, a few hours before she was released from her contract.

In a recent interview with The Sessions, Rose opened up about her feelings going into her match with Perez.

"It was weird. In the moment, I was like, I felt like I was focused and, I always loved working with Roxanne. We had a good relationship. So, like that was good. It actually went smooth the rest of the day but in my mind obviously where I didn't kind of sell it, I didn't show it, I was like, 'this is so messed up. Like what is going on?' You know, multiple people coming up to me being like, 'what is going on?" [10:01 - 10:26]

Rose also revealed that she "felt bad for Roxanne" as the match was rushed.

"I felt bad for Roxanne because she's so amazing and I really do love her as a person (...) Anytime you're getting told you're winning the title is very exciting but I felt bad because I felt like it was rushed. There was no promotion leading up to it. She had just won the match, being the number one contender. We were gonna build on that eventually. And it would really be a really good feud. And I know her family would come to the shows. Her sister I've met, so I felt like that she could have had her family there. So, it was just rushed and I just felt bad," Rose added. [10:30 - 11:17]

Despite this, Rose pointed out that Roxanne handled the situation "like a professional" and was happy as they had a "great match."

Could Mandy Rose have made a million dollars in WWE?

A few weeks after her departure from the Stamford-based company, FanTime congratulated Mandy Rose on earning a million dollars from her exclusive content in December. The former NXT Women's Champion later disclosed that she made that amount in just two and a half weeks.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose addressed whether she could have made a million dollars while working for WWE.

"[Could you've made that kind of money in the WWE?] Yeah, long-term. It would have to take me a while for sure. [So, you made more on this site than you were making or could in the immediate future in WWE?] Yes. [Sounds like that's an easy answer?] Yes. I would say we all know money isn't everything but [only your brand and your identity] exactly. (...) I think what I've realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable," she said.

