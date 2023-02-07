"I never told anyone this story" - Mandy Rose on getting fired from WWE while being at another superstar's house

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently opened up about getting fired from WWE.

Rose joined the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in Tough Enough. Two years later, God's Greatest Creation made her main roster debut. She spent nearly four years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before returning to NXT in 2021. However, the company released her from her contract last December due to the content she posted on her FanTime page.

Speaking to The Sessions, Rose revealed that the company fired her a day after she dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

"The next day which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it actually. It's the only way [to get through it]. I was literally making jokes about it and the girls were like, 'oh my God! stop! you're crazy.' I'm like, 'no,' I'm like, 'it's not crazy. But yeah, I got a call, I don't know around like 11 or something. (...) So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it," she said. [11:22 - 12:30]

The former NXT Women's Champion stated that she was at Indi Hartwell's house when she received the call. She also disclosed Hartwell's reaction to her getting fired from the company.

"I was actually staying at Indi Hartwell's house, Sam, because I stay there sometimes. We became really close. And she was upstairs getting ready for TV because, I never told anyone this story actually, but she was upstairs getting ready becasue we were gonna da a double taping that day and that's why I stayed. And I was like, 'Indi,' I was like, 'I just got fired.' And she's like, 'what?!' She's like, 'shut the f**k up,' like, 'no way,' bla bla bla. And I was like, 'no, I'm serious.' You like at first you like laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. So, it was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and, you know, handle this,' or whatever," Rose added. [12:32 - 13:16]

Mandy Rose is enjoying her life after WWE

While working in the Stamford-based company, Mandy Rose had a busy schedule and had to be on call. However, she now has more freedom after getting released from WWE.

In her interview with The Sessions, Rose opened up about her life outside of WWE.

"It is a little weird, I'm not gonna lie, especially, you know, the traveling and just constantly being on camera and being available at any time. But now I just feel so free. There's just this like freeing feeling, you know, in a good way. I just have all this spare time. I have all these opportunites that I work on, figure it out, you know, what's my next move? And just spending that quality time with, you know, my fiance with family. I'm able to go up to New York whenever and see my family. So, it's just been nice," she said. [5:30 - 6:07]

