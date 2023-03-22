WWE fired Mandy Rose because of how "hot" she was, thinks wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Mike Chioda recently joked about how Mandy Rose was so "hot" that WWE had no option but to release her from the promotion.

Rose was released from the global juggernaut on December 14, 2022, just a day after she lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. It resulted from WWE allegedly being unhappy with the kind of content Mandy Rose shared on her FanTime account. There was an outpouring of love and support for the 32-year-old post her departure as she was destined to become a major star in WWE.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda spoke about how Rose could have shone alongside the likes of Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus.

He claimed that Mandy Rose was a far better in-ring worker than Wilson and was on the level of Stratus. The veteran referee then joked about how WWE was compelled to release Rose due to how "hot" she was.

"She could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered is a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her," said Mike Chioda. (8:28 - 9:08)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Mandy Rose was reportedly supposed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35

Though she achieved enormous success as the NXT Women's Champion, Rose's main roster was devoid of a title run. However, per a recent revelation by former WWE writer Dave Schilling, things could have been very different for her.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Mandy Rose was reportedly supposed to win the Smackdown women's title at Wrestlemania 35 Mandy Rose was reportedly supposed to win the Smackdown women's title at Wrestlemania 35 🏆 https://t.co/nBsFHJJHzh

A few weeks ago on Twitter, Schilling revealed how Mandy Rose was slated to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a three-way match against Asuka and Sonya Deville. Plans eventually changed, with Becky Lynch facing Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for both the titles in the main event.

You can find Mike Chioda every week on Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows.com, where he discusses a host of wrestling topics of the past and present.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes