WWE Superstar Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35, as she won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in a triple threat match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. However, original plans indicated The Man would only win the red brand's title.

There were pre-established plans for the SmackDown Women's Title at The Show of Shows in 2019, as former WWE writer Dave Schilling revealed. He claimed that Mandy Rose was supposed to win the belt from Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow instead lost it to Charlotte less than two weeks before WrestleMania to add further stakes to the main event.

Schilling, a part of WWE's creative team from March to late April 2019, recently shared a few backstage notes about WrestleMania 35 on Twitter. He mentioned the original SmackDown Women's Championship match at the event was Asuka vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, with the latter winning the belt.

"FYI the SmackDown women’s title match at WrestleMania was supposed to be Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville vs. Asuka," wrote Dave Schilling. "The SmackDown women’s title was supposed to be won by Mandy Rose at this WrestleMania. Instead, we got this famous main event," he added in another tweet in the thread.

At no point did Nia Jax figure into this title match. Nor did I ever see her again after this night. Hope she's doing well. The SmackDown women's title was supposed to be won by Mandy Rose at this WrestleMania. Instead, we got this famous main event.

Mandy Rose would never win a title on the main roster. However, she did become NXT Women's Champion in October 2021, holding the belt for over a year until December 2022. Rose lost it to Roxanne Perez and was released a day later.

Is Mandy Rose done with wrestling following her WWE release?

Mandy Rose is doing pretty well for herself after leaving WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed a few months ago that she earned a million dollars from her FanTime page in just two and a half weeks.

As for her wrestling career, Rose has kept the door open for a return to the ring. However, it is not her primary focus currently.

"It’s not like the boots are hung up and stuff. It’s not like that but right now, it’s not my main focus but just right now, it’s not my main focus but definitely for the future maybe. We’ll see."

It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose ever returns to WWE. Do you think she will wrestle again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

