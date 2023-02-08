What did former WWE Star Mandy Rose say about a possible AEW signing?

Mandy Rose has been away from the wrestling industry for just under two months at this point. Despite the conditions surrounding her shocking WWE release, Rose seems to be well off, so could she possibly sign with AEW at this stage?

Shortly before her release from WWE, Rose had one of the longest championship reigns in NXT before losing the belt to Roxanne Perez. This ended her run with the belt at 413 days. Sadly for fans of the star, the promotion then announced her sudden release only a day later.

Mandy Rose recently sat down with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, where she opened up on the possibility of working in AEW and reuniting with Saraya and Dustin Rhodes.

"Oh, that would be nice! Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

Unfortunately, for anticipating fans, Mandy Rose noted that pro wrestling is not her priority right now. However, she has not retired from the sport completely.

"It’s not like the boots are hung up and stuff. It’s not like that but right now, it’s not my main focus but just right now, it’s not my main focus but definitely for the future maybe. We’ll see." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

While this isn't a definite no, AEW fans should likely not hold their breath on seeing the star reunite with Saraya or Dustin Rhodes anytime soon. However, the two stars could just be the convincing factors behind her possible debut.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Could Tino Sabbatelli's history with AEW influence whether Mandy Rose signs with the promotion?

While the former NXT Women's Champion could be a good fit for the AEW women's roster, her fiancee Tino Sabbatelli doesn't exactly have a good history with the promotion.

Sabbatelli - who's also a professional wrestler - notably made one appearance in AEW after being released from WWE in 2020. He didn't stay long, however, and quickly went back to WWE, only to be released again. Most notably, the star was at the centre of an information leak, which he promptly denied.

Could Tino Sabbatelli's past with AEW end up influencing whether they sign Mandy Rose or not? Only time will tell. Chris Jericho was apparently the one to accuse Sabbatelli of leaking information onto Reddit. Since Jericho is a prominent figure in AEW, he might just take a defiant stance as he has with CM Punk.

Regardless, Mandy Rose is clearly not focused on pro wrestling at this point, and once she does regain the pro wrestling itch, she might just opt to go back to WWE instead of debuting to a new audience in AEW.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes