Chris Jericho hell-bent on pushing AEW not to bring back 2-time WWE Money in the Bank winner anytime soon - Reports

Chris Jericho is reportedly hell-bent on ensuring a former WWE Champion does not return to AEW programming.

Since the Brawl Out incident, numerous stories have come out regarding CM Punk. Some have stated that the Ocho and other stars feel the Second City Saint is a locker room cancer.

This came on the back of CM Punk destroying Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the EVPs during the post-All Out 2022 media scrum. A backstage brawl followed that saw Ace Steel, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks getting suspended.

The Elite returned at Full Gear in 2022, and it was reported that Tony Khan could potentially look to buy out CM Punk's contract. It has now been reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that several of the top guys in the company, including Chris Jericho, informed the locker room that they would make sure the Voice of the Voiceless is not brought back.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Several of the AEW top guys, Chris Jericho being among them, told the rest of the locker room that they’d make sure CM Punk wasn’t brought back.



- WON Several of the AEW top guys, Chris Jericho being among them, told the rest of the locker room that they’d make sure CM Punk wasn’t brought back.- WON https://t.co/HcetNwFXU8

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader is one of the biggest names in the business and also the inaugural AEW World Champion. He is reported to be a respected locker room leader, so this report could indicate the end of CM Punk's run in Tony Khan's company.

Chris Jericho teased a rematch from the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Forbidden Door was one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of 2022. While a number of big dream matches took place, Chris Jericho faced young superstar Shota Umino.

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, the former Demo God spoke about a possible rematch.

"But it [Forbidden Door match] was awesome. Did the thing with [Shota] Umino because at the Tokyo Dome against Kenny [Omega], I put him in the Walls of Jericho in front of his own father, of course is Red Shoes [Unno]. If you know the history of Red Shoes and I, we go back to 1994 together with W.A.R., so there’s a lot of history there, and then of course afterwards, throw the fireball in his face and then maybe a future Tokyo Dome match for sure, possibly." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The 6-time WWE Champion is set to take on Ricky Starks on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Having lost to Claudio Castagnoli and Action Andretti in back-to-back matches, could the former Influencer stop his rut on Wednesday?

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes