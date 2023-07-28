Update on Liv Morgan's condition after injury on RAW; WWE taking precautionary measures - Reports 

Liv Morgan could be out of WWE for a while after the vicious attack by Rhea Ripley this past Monday Night on RAW.

Liv was supposed to be in a singles matchup with The Judgment Day member after she hurt Raquel Rodriguez last week on RAW. However, Ripley attacked her before the match and brutalized her at ringside, leaving the former SmackDown Women's Champion groaning in pain.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter pointed out how this week's RAW showed two injury angles, Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens. He reported that Morgan's injury was more serious as Ripley attacked her before their scheduled matchup and "Pillmanized" her shoulder.

Later, Liv was shown backstage grabbing her shoulder and crying in pain. The veteran journalist mentioned that the duration of her absence is uncertain, but WWE carried out the angle to keep her off TV in case she needs surgery. He pointed out that this was the possible reason Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's tag titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Chris The Wrestling Informer 🇧🇪 @Thewrestlingin1 pic.twitter.com/YBoqPyZzlJ UPDATE : As i reported last week, it has now been confirmed that Liv Morgan had re injured her right shoulder last week on RAW during her spot with Rhea Ripley. Liv originally picked up this injury about 2 months ago and returned to action too prematurely… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Liv Morgan had just returned from a shoulder injury

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Liv Morgan had just returned from a torn shoulder.

At that time, Raquel had to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship on behalf of the team. Morgan returned on the June 24 episode of SmackDown to rejoin Raquel and challenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to a match for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The duo beat Shayna and Ronda at Money in the Bank to reclaim the Women's tag titles. However, they dropped the gold to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, bringing their title reign to an abrupt end.

It will be interesting to see how soon the former SmackDown Women's Champion recuperates from this injury and returns to the ring.

