"Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you" - Liv Morgan confirms the extent of her injury; competes for popular championship

WWE star Liv Morgan could be out of action for a while as she has confirmed sustaining a shoulder injury in her last in-ring outing.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Damage CTRL on the May 12, 2023, edition of SmackDown. Although the duo won the match, Morgan got injured, and the tandem had to relinquish the title soon.

The fate of the women's tag title was then decided in a fatal four-way match, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerging as the new champions.

Morgan recently appeared on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, competing for the UpUpDownDown Championship. The former SmackDown Women's Champion lost to mån.sôör, who was representing his Maximum Male Models partner, ma.çé. The RAW Superstar made it clear that she had turned up for the show and was competing with a torn shoulder.

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion," said Morgan. [20:35 - 21:00]

The show also featured several other WWE Superstars, including the host Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Zelina Vega, Matt Riddle, The Miz, Seth Rollins, mån.sôör, Tyler Breeze, Bayley, and The Usos.

Liv Morgan has had the best twelve months of her career

Over the last couple of years, Liv Morgan has become one of the most prominent up-and-coming performers in the women's division.

She made a name for herself in her feud with Becky Lynch over the RAW Women's Championship in late 2021. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase in July 2022 and then cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Morgan after she's back in the mix.

