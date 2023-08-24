Why has Rey Fenix been removed from All In? Understanding AEW’s surprising decision

AEW has surprisingly removed Rey Fenix from this weekend's upcoming All In event, despite initially advertising him for the Stadium Stampede match. Could the star have done something to facilitate his removal, or was this simply a mistake?

The Blackpool Combat Club has run rampant across the promotion over the past few months. After pushing the roster a bit too hard, Jon Moxley and Co. will face Eddie Kingston, The Best Friends, and Penta El Zero M.

While Tony Khan hinted at changes being made to All In, Fightful Select recently confirmed that Fenix is one of the names cut. According to the report, this isn't due to an injury or anything controversial but allegedly because of visa issues.

Sadly, this isn't the first time that a Mexican-based AEW star has been pulled from an event due to visa issues. Hopefully, Rey Fenix sorts these issues out in the long run so that he can avoid missing out on major opportunities in the future.

Despite his recent arrest, Cash Wheeler will not be missing AEW All In

Wheeler was shockingly brought in on assault charges last week, leaving his participation at All In under question. Since then, the star showed up for his arraignment and came away with minor consequences. While the story behind the incident is yet to be confirmed by the courts, it seems like Cash Wheeler won't face any severe outcomes.

Many fans believed that he'd be pulled from the event, but according to PWInsider, since he wasn't asked to surrender his passport, he's able to compete. Additionally, he has no restrictions on traveling abroad, and without a history as a convicted criminal, London would welcome him.

It remains to be seen if AEW All In will have any more changes or even surprise debuts going forward. So far, the pay-per-view will feature nine matches and two bouts on the pre-show that fans can watch for free.

