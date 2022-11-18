Why did Saraya inform Sasha Banks about her in-ring return first?

Saraya is set to wrestle in her first match in five years. The first-ever NXT Women’s Champion made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam and immediately ignited a feud with homegrown talent Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D.

The former "Paige" last wrestled on December 27, 2017 in a six-person tag team match at a WWE house show in Madison Square Garden.

Saraya suffered her second documented injury during the bout that forced her into in-ring retirement. While much has been said about the injury and how it took place, the AEW star is happy that she holds no grudge towards The Boss over the unfortunate incident.

For those wondering how the 30-year-old got injured, Saraya took a kick from Banks during the WWE MSG house show. It was later revealed that she had suffered an impact injury to the neck as a result of the planned spot.

The former WWE star elaborated on her recent exchange with the real-life Mercedes Vernado during an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. She revealed that Banks was the first person to receive a text from her about her medical clearance. She read the text during the interview:

“‘Hey sis I just wanna let you know this since I know this whole thing was really tough on you mentally, but my doctor just cleared me and told me that my neck is a 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else, but I know this is going to make you feel good, I’m back, HAHA."

Saraya wants to run it back with Sasha Banks because they have a history together. For now, she’s focused on proving to Dr. Britt Baker and her critics that she’s still got it after all these years of absence from the squared circle.

Dr. Britt Baker won’t let Saraya take over her house

There’s a lot of animosity between Saraya and Britt Baker. The two developed an instant dislike for each other following the former WWE star's AEW debut. The two took major shots at each other in the weeks that followed, with the latest promo from the D.M.D. transpiring on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night.

Frustrations and raging emotions will certainly reach their boiling point at Full Gear 2022 tomorrow night. The veteran wants the younger star to acknowledge her status and contributions to the industry, but the former AEW Women's Champion is convinced it's all about the spotlight.

AEW Full Gear 2022 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night. Check out the complete card for the show by clicking here.

