Will CM Punk appear at AEW All Out? Tony Khan responds to queries

AEW's ongoing investigation surrounding the CM Punk/Jack Perry backstage incident at All In has put quite the damper on the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. The Second City Saint was expected to be one of the main attractions for the Chicago show this Sunday, but this incident has put that in jeopardy.

Speaking during today's media call ahead of All Out, Tony Khan addressed some of the concerns surrounding CM Punk's appearance, or lack thereof, at this weekend's event.

According to the AEW President, the promotion is "still continuing to investigate" the situation.

"We will get back to it as soon as we can," Khan noted.

This follows on from Khan's previous statement on the matter at the post-All In media scrum. There, he confirmed that an incident did take place, but remained tight-lipped on the situation otherwise.

With so much speculation surrounding Punk and his relationship with the company, it seems as though only time will tell whether he is at All Out come September 3rd.

