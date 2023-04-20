Will CM Punk wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing 2023? His status for the show likely confirmed

CM Punk won his first AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022. The Second City Saint defeated Hangman Adam Page for the title at the May 29, 2022 pay-per-view event. With AEW Double or Nothing 2023 just a month away, the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Punk will show up at the event.

CM Punk was last seen at AEW All Out on September 4, 2022. The Chicago native defeated Jon Moxley to win his second world title that night. Following the post-show press conference, Punk and Ace Steel reportedly got involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). The parties involved were suspended from the promotion and Ace Steel was released shortly after.

For those hoping that CM Punk will return at AEW Double or Nothing, the superstar is currently rumored to make a comeback in June rather than next month. June will mark the debut of a new show, AEW Collision. As of now, Collision is scheduled to air on TNT in the United States on Saturday nights from June 17 between 8pm and 10pm ET.

CM Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW for a comeback. It was also reported that Punk, FTR and Chris Jericho were scheduled to meet to sort out their alleged differences in order to make way for a potential feud between the two former world champions.

MJF set to defend his world title at AEW Double or Nothing

As seen on AEW Dynamite this week, MJF interrupted a segment between Darby Allin, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. Max announced a “Pillars Tournament”, the winner of which will receive a title shot against him at DON on May 28.

Sammy Guevara defeated Jack Perry in the first match of the tournament. The Spanish God will face Darby Allin in the second and final match of the tournament next Wednesday on Dynamite. MJF also had a backstage segment with Sammy before the main event match tonight.

It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner next week and face MJF for the world title at AEW Double or Nothing, with many fans speculating that we'll end up seeing a fatal four-way regardless of the tournament's outcome.

