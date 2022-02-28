After AEW Revolution, will Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson be friends or foes?

We're drawing closer and closer to AEW Revolution on March 6th, and it's going to come down to blood between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. The pair will either walk out of the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando in a confusing partnership or as sworn enemies.

For a few weeks now, Danielson has been imploring Moxley to join him in forming a faction that could rule AEW. He's dangled all the promotion's titles as possible incentives and suggested the two could mentor some of All Elite Wrestling's young talent.

The American Dragon seems bent on recruiting Mox, and has stressed that together, their level of violence and excellence could shape the promotion forever. If only the two former WWE stars would only join forces.

Moxley, for his part, has kept his intentions purposely vague. He's admitted that Danielson's pitch makes a lot of sense, but is adamant that they must spill blood together before he can truly make up his mind.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Jon Moxley is more of like a brutalist style of violence.



Where I’m more like The Poet Laureate of violence. My violence is eloquent”



- Bryan Danielson

(via Throwing Down) “Jon Moxley is more of like a brutalist style of violence.Where I’m more like The Poet Laureate of violence. My violence is eloquent”- Bryan Danielson(via Throwing Down) https://t.co/oIECJZ7e8Q

Just as his nickname suggests, 'The Wild Thing' isn't going to let this thing go down the easy way. He prefers to handle his business the hard way.

So, these two greats will battle at AEW Revolution with Moxley's soul on the line.

The arc of this story isn't difficult for hardcore fans to get behind, no matter which way it goes. While it would be great to see the hero Moxley vanquish the arrogant Dragon, there's also a flip side to this equation.

If Mox does decide that Danielson is worthy of being his partner, it could be an incredible angle for the promotion. Two of their biggest stars in an unlikely alliance - and recruiting others to join them - could fuel a main event-level storyline throughout the spring and summer.

More importantly, it could help shape the career of any young performer who might get an invitation to join their stable.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal,



AEW is great. Its not perfect in the way that I would like it to be & I'm sure in the way Jon (Moxley) would like it to be.



There's a little too much fooling around.”



- Bryan Danielson

(via Throwing Down) "These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That's my deal,AEW is great. Its not perfect in the way that I would like it to be & I'm sure in the way Jon (Moxley) would like it to be.There's a little too much fooling around.”- Bryan Danielson(via Throwing Down) https://t.co/qE2J3hI4lU

On the other hand? If the two end up leaving AEW Revolution without joining up, it could lead to an epic feud between two of the promotion's greatest storytellers. One with the proper levels of violence and vitriol that we expect from performers of their caliber.

In either scenario, the big winners are the fans who will get to witness an amazing angle play out. Whether friends or foes, Moxley and Danielson are sure to take us on a wild ride in the weeks ahead.

Should Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson form a partnership at AEW Revolution? Or would you rather see them feud? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Jacob Terrell