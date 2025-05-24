Will Ospreay to finally win the big one? Predicting next three AEW World Champions

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion. The One True King has been at the top of the food chain since WrestleDream 2024, where he dethroned Bryan Danielson.

The Purveyor of Violence has successfully retained his title against several quality opponents in the past eight months. Names like Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, Cope, and Samoa Joe have come up short against the leader of The Death Riders.

However, Moxley might be inching closer to the end of his fourth World Title reign. Many quality challengers are coming up on the scene, and The Death Riders might not be able to help keep the coveted title on their leader for very long.

The landscape of All Elite Wrestling will shift drastically once Moxley loses his championship. A number of deserving candidates could finally get their chance at becoming the world champion. If recent signs are to go by, Tony Khan might have already hinted at who the next set of world champs is going to be.

In this article, let's predict the next three stars who could hold the AEW World Title in the future.

#3. Darby Allin could dethrone Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's next major assignment will be at All In Texas. The One True King will defend his AEW World Title against the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on July 12.

Tony Khan could have easily had the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament take the coveted title off Jon Moxley. However, TK might refrain from going that direction as a more deserving successor to The One True King is on his way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Hangman Page and Will Ospreay have both earned the privilege of becoming the next AEW World Champion. However, Khan might pick Darby Allin as the individual who ends up dethroning Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence might end up retaining his title in the main event of All In Texas. However, The One True King could be jumped by a returning Darby Allin, who recently planted the All Elite Wrestling flag at the top of Mount Everest.

The two stars already have a past history, as it was Moxley who took away Allin's World Title shot last year. The duo could clash at either All Out or Forbidden Door, where the daredevil star could finally put an end to Moxley's reign of terror.

#2. MJF could become a two-time AEW World Champion

It took a combined effort from The Undisputed Kingdom and Samoa Joe to take the AEW World Championship off MJF at Worlds End 2023. The Devil was at the top of the world holding his "Triple B" belt, and he has been yearning to reach the same heights since then.

In the recent episode of Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate officially welcomed The Salt of the Earth as their newest member. With the villainous faction in his corner, MJF might not be too far away from becoming a two-time World Champion.

The faction could spend the rest of 2025 terrorizing the entire All Elite Wrestling roster. After registering a string of victories over quality opponents, MJF could challenge Darby Allin for his championship in early 2026.

The numbers game could turn out to be too much for Darby, as he could end up dropping his title to MJF. It could be the beginning of a new era for the Jacksonville-based promotion, with The Hurt Syndicate taking over as the new top faction.

#1. Will Ospreay could finally get his crowning moment

In a recent episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay had a heated confrontation with MJF backstage. The AEW World Championship was a major talking point of their intense interaction.

The Devil expressed his desire to wrestle The Aerial Assassin again, and Ospreay did not seem bothered about the possibility. If MJF manages to take the AEW World Title off Darby Allin, Will Ospreay could pose the biggest threat to his title reign.

Aside from dealing with The Commonwealth Kingpin, MJF might also have to be concerned about his equation with Bobby Lashley once he captures the Triple B. The Almighty may not be too glad about The Devil stealing his spotlight, leading to conflict between the two stars.

In the summer of 2026, fans could finally be treated to a World Title match between MJF and Will Ospreay. The bout could take place at All In 2026 in Wembley Stadium, the same venue where Ospreay defeated MJF in 2024 to become the new International Champion.

The result might remain the same this time as well, as MJF could bite the dust in this contest. The Hurt Syndicate could betray The Salt of the Earth, allowing The Aerial Assassin to finish off his arch-nemesis.

It would be one of the most emotional endings to an AEW pay-per-view, with fans being delighted to see Will Ospreay getting coronated in front of his home audience.

