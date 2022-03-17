"I've been wrestling with a broken neck since 1993" - William Regal details his first title win in WCW

AEW star William Regal has had a long career full of brutal bumps and injuries. He recently opened up about one severe injury that he sustained that he constantly worked through: a broken neck.

Regal's in-ring style was influenced by the catch-as-catch-can style made famous in Great Britain. This was combined with a dash of the "King's Road" style that brought All Japan Pro Wrestling to the forefront of the wrestling landscape in the 1980s and 1990s. The style can still be seen in the moveset of fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston.

The style that William Regal worked with throughout his career proved costly, as he revealed to Chris Jericho on the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho" that he broke his neck during a match with the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat during his time in WCW. Here's what he had to say:

"I’ve been wrestling with a broken neck since 1993. From the first year I came to America, there’s a match the first time I won the WCW Television Title, I was on with, it’s unbelievable, I was on with Ricky Steamboat and I’m 25 years old and you can actually watch this. The finish is me giving him a German suplex and if you watch, you know I can fall into a bridge, I land and you can see it clear as day if you watch this right now. My head hits and my neck goes to the side and it goes CRACK! And all my arms went dead, and it was never right after that." [14:16-15:07]

A broken neck is not the only thing William Regal has had to deal with during his career

William Regal eventually sorted out his neck troubles in 2004 when he went in for surgery, but not before he almost died of a deadly parasite/concussion combination in 2003.

In November 2002, Regal contracted a parasite whilst on a tour of India while working for WWE and would eventually wear the Englishman down.

This all came to ahead at No Way Out 2003, when Regal sustained a concussion during a Tag Team match featuring Kane, Rob Van Dam and Lance Storm. This would be a killer blow as Regal was taken out of action for over a year after the event.

