William Regal's AEW contract: When is the earliest he can return to WWE?

William Regal helped MJF overcome Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on November 19, 2022, but the Devil turned his back on his accomplice this week on Dynamite.

The events of the show shocked fans, with many questioning the Gentleman’s future with the company.

As seen on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF attacked William Regal with a pair of brass knuckles, effectively ending his partnership with the man who helped him claim the richest prize in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Before the show, some reports suggested Regal might leave AEW in a couple of months.

Well, that’s not the case at all. William Regal’s current contract with AEW has him locked with the promotion for several years. As clarified by Dave Meltzer on Twitter, the 54-year-old signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling last spring.

For those wondering, the Englishman made his AEW debut at the company’s Revolution pay-per-view event earlier this year.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years. A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.

That being said, however, William Regal’s WWE return is ‘still in play.’ While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that he still isn’t sure whether the AEW star will stick with his current employer or return to WWE, which is now being run by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

“Actually I’ve been told a lot of stuff, but most of it was off the record,” said Meltzer. “But the basic gist of the situation is I don’t know what he’s doing as far as if he’s going (to WWE), if he’s staying (with AEW). But I do know that it is something that has been talked about, so either, there’s something in the contract… because a three-year deal, Tony Khan has not let anyone out early so far. That doesn’t mean he never will, but I don’t know what the situation is.”

MJF lays out William Regal with a pair of brass knuckles on AEW Dynamite

MJF and his new 'manager' were in the ring this week on Dynamite to unveil a brand new AEW World Championship. The top star cut a promo wherein he promised to hold onto the title to the “bidding war of 2024.” Freidman teased a feud with Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston as well.

MJF then hit Regal with the same brass knuckles the veteran handed him during the world title match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear. The AEW World Champion cut a promo on the lifeless body inside the squared circle, signaling the beginning of a “reign of terror.”

Is William Regal done with AEW? We’ll have to wait to find out!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes