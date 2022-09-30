"Go back to the WWE" - Wrestling fans want a top AEW star to return under Triple H's regime after sharing a puzzling message

Wrestling fans have reacted to AEW star Andrade El Idolo's latest mysterious post on Twitter.
There has been speculation that WWE has contacted Idolo regarding a move back to the Stamford-based promotion. While nothing has been confirmed about his intentions, the star continues to post cryptic messages on Twitter. He recently posted an hourglass emoticon on the social media platform which got fans theorizing about the meaning behind his posts.
Today, the former WWE Superstar once again took to Twitter to post a video of himself holding a cup of coffee while standing on his balcony. The caption of the post is what really grabbed everybody's attention. Andrade coupled the video with the hashtag #FreeElIdolo which made people wonder whether a return to WWE is on the cards.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Some fans expressed their confidence in Triple H.
Others had some advice for Andrade.
People are reminding him of his time in NXT.
The memes are out.
There are some who don't want him in WWE.
We all want this reunion, don't we?
Only time will tell.
Booker T believes AEW star Andrade should return to WWE
Amidst the speculation that the AEW star will be returning to WWE, Booker T expressed that he believes Andrade should move back to his old home.
Speaking on the topic on The Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend opined that his run in the Stamford-based promotion was much better than what he is doing in Tony Khan's promotion.
"I'd love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he's not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he's not going out and performing," Booker T said. "He's performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don't know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong"
Andrade's WWE stint, which started in 2015, lasted only six years. He then made his AEW debut in 2021 with Vickie Guerrero as his manager. Do you want to see him back under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below!
