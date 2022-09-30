"Go back to the WWE" - Wrestling fans want a top AEW star to return under Triple H's regime after sharing a puzzling message

Wrestling fans have reacted to AEW star Andrade El Idolo's latest mysterious post on Twitter.

There has been speculation that WWE has contacted Idolo regarding a move back to the Stamford-based promotion. While nothing has been confirmed about his intentions, the star continues to post cryptic messages on Twitter. He recently posted an hourglass emoticon on the social media platform which got fans theorizing about the meaning behind his posts.

Today, the former WWE Superstar once again took to Twitter to post a video of himself holding a cup of coffee while standing on his balcony. The caption of the post is what really grabbed everybody's attention. Andrade coupled the video with the hashtag #FreeElIdolo which made people wonder whether a return to WWE is on the cards.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Some fans expressed their confidence in Triple H.

Others had some advice for Andrade.

Nathaniel Lopez 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @NateFury801 @AndradeElIdolo Go back to the WWE bro be with yourself wifey. Aew just lied and used you. No matter what you do at WWE will be better then anything you will do At AEW. #FreeElIdolo @AndradeElIdolo Go back to the WWE bro be with yourself wifey. Aew just lied and used you. No matter what you do at WWE will be better then anything you will do At AEW.#FreeElIdolo

People are reminding him of his time in NXT.

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 @AndradeElIdolo Come back to @WWE as soon as you’re able to. I’m sure @TripleH will treat you like gold. Like he did when you were in @WWE NXT I hate that wwe got so much hate for not releasing people like Ali but @TonyKhan keeps people and that’s okay? If you want out why not be allowed ? @AndradeElIdolo Come back to @WWE as soon as you’re able to. I’m sure @TripleH will treat you like gold. Like he did when you were in @WWENXT I hate that wwe got so much hate for not releasing people like Ali but @TonyKhan keeps people and that’s okay? If you want out why not be allowed ?

The memes are out.

There are some who don't want him in WWE.

We all want this reunion, don't we?

Jacob Castro @JayKayOohh @AndradeElIdolo Go on tv and just cut a promo about how great wwe is @AndradeElIdolo Go on tv and just cut a promo about how great wwe is

Only time will tell.

Booker T believes AEW star Andrade should return to WWE

Amidst the speculation that the AEW star will be returning to WWE, Booker T expressed that he believes Andrade should move back to his old home.

Speaking on the topic on The Hall of Fame podcast, the wrestling legend opined that his run in the Stamford-based promotion was much better than what he is doing in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I'd love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he's not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he's not going out and performing," Booker T said. "He's performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don't know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong"

Andrade's WWE stint, which started in 2015, lasted only six years. He then made his AEW debut in 2021 with Vickie Guerrero as his manager. Do you want to see him back under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Andrade back in WWE? Yes No 12 votes so far