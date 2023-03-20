Wrestling legend picks AEW star Chris Jericho over Roman Reigns as the male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently picked Chris Jericho over WWE stars Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of 2022" in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief was easily the most dominant performer of 2022, considering he holds the Undisputed Universal Championship. No matter who stepped up to him, Reigns put them down convincingly to continue his historic run with the gold.

As for Chris Jericho, though he may not be in the main event picture, he's still involved in some of the most notable storylines in AEW. From his heated rivalry with Eddie Kingston to his run as the ROH World Champion, The Ocho proved that he was still a major force to be reckoned with in AEW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP picked Chris Jericho as his "Male Wrestler of the Year." He lavished praise on both Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns but added that it was Jericho who impressed him the most. The WCW legend explained that despite his age, Y2J was still capable of stealing the show.

"Sami Zayn, whatever he's doing right now, is just white hot. Roman [Reigns] I love. I mean he has really stepped up [to be] the guy over the last couple of years. But I gotta give this to Chris Jericho. Chris is 51 or 52 years young and still throwing it down like he was only a kid. If you're gonna watch a Jericho match, it's gonna be great. It's so close, I could easily give this to Roman Reigns. Very easily," said DDP. (2:10 - 2:56)

Chris Jericho says he would have retired by now if he was still in WWE

In a recent interview, Jericho explained that there was a risk in joining AEW as he could have chosen a life of comfort by staying in WWE. Le Champion added that he wasn't sure if he would be competing today if he were in WWE as he wasn't too passionate about wrestling during his final stages with the company.

“It was a little bit of a risk to come here. I could have stayed in WWE and been comfortable for the rest of my career. And if I had done that, I don’t know if I’d still be wrestling today because I was very just mentally like, ‘Eh, whatever,’" The Ocho said.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Chris Jericho makes his WWE debut! Chris Jericho makes his WWE debut! https://t.co/rMWJZE1t4D

Chris Jericho and his stable, the Jericho Appreciation Society, recently kickstarted a feud with the AEW World Trios Champion, The House of Black.

